World Cup - Group D
Nigeria16:00Iceland
Venue: Volgograd Arena

World Cup 2018: Nigeria v Iceland

Iceland forward Alfred Finnbogason
Alfred Finnbogason scored Iceland's equaliser against Argentina

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on BBC One at 15:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Nigeria's vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi could return to the side after being dropped for the opening defeat by Croatia.

Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal in that match and could make way, while Ahmed Musa is also in contention.

Iceland could be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who sustained a muscle injury against Argentina.

Rurik Gislason came on for Gudmundsson in that game, and may replace him in the starting line-up.

OVERVIEW

Nigeria have the youngest squad on average at this World Cup, but the biggest concern heading into a crunch game with Iceland is that age-old problems remain. While it would be convenient to blame Nigeria's defensive frailties in the defeat by Croatia on the relative inexperience of their squad, a weakness a set-pieces has long been the Super Eagles' Achilles heel.

Since making their World Cup debut in 1994, 14 of the 27 goals they have conceded have come from a set-piece (52%), the worst percentage of any nation during that period, including an own goal from a corner in their group opener.

Organisation is very much Iceland's strength, as their impressive draw with Argentina demonstrated. Expertly drilled and rigidly disciplined, they frustrated the South Americans while giving up few clear-cut chances on their World Cup debut.

Worryingly for Nigeria, Iceland also looked threatening with a direct, long-ball orientated game that could cause a discombobulated defence no end of trouble.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's a game both teams will probably need to win to make the last 16, and Nigeria definitely can't afford to lose it after opening with a defeat.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions

Iceland's major tournament record
Iceland have lost just once in six matches at major tournaments (W2, D3)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • In their only previous meeting, Iceland triumphed 3-0 in a 1981 friendly.

Nigeria

  • All five of Nigeria's wins at the World Cup have come against European sides.
  • The Super Eagles have won just one of their last 13 World Cup games (D3, L9), with that victory coming against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2014.
  • They have failed to progress from the group stage on both previous occasions they have lost their opening game.
  • Nigeria are currently on a World Cup losing streak of three games, their worst run since losing four matches between 1998 and 2002.
  • They have failed to score in six of their last 11 World Cup matches.

Iceland

  • Iceland drew their first ever World Cup game against Argentina. The last side to avoid defeat in their opening two matches were Senegal in 2002.
  • Alfred Finnbogason has scored in his last three appearances for Iceland, though they've failed to win any of those matches (D2, L1).
  • After recording eight shots in the first half against Argentina, Iceland failed to register an attempt on goal in the rest of the match.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd June 2018

Group E

  • BrazilBrazil13:00Costa RicaCosta Rica
  • SerbiaSerbia19:00SwitzerlandSwitzerland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22008176
2Uruguay22002026
3Egypt200214-30
4Saudi Arabia200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21104314
2Portugal21104314
3Iran21011103
4Morocco200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11002113
2Denmark11001013
3Australia100112-10
4Peru100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia11002023
2Iceland10101101
3Argentina10101101
4Nigeria100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Brazil10101101
3Switzerland10101101
4Costa Rica100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Mexico11001013
3South Korea100101-10
4Germany100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11003033
2England11002113
3Tunisia100112-10
4Panama100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11002113
2Senegal11002113
3Poland100112-10
4Colombia100112-10
View full World Cup tables

