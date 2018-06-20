World Cup 2018: Argentina v Croatia
- Watch live on BBC One from 20:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly considering abandoning the 4-2-3-1 formation used against Iceland in favour of a 3-4-3 system.
Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon could start his first competitive game, while Gabriel Mercado and Marcos Acuna may also earn recalls.
Croatia, who will reach the last 16 with a win, are without Nikola Kalinic.
The striker was sent home after refusing to come on as a substitute against Nigeria, citing a back problem.
The Croats didn't field a recognised defensive midfielder in their opening game, and must decide whether to stick with that adventurous line-up.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Their four previous meetings have produced two wins for Argentina, one Croatian victory and a draw.
- The only encounter at a World Cup came in the group stage at the 1998 World Cup. Both sides were already through to the last 16, but Argentina's 1-0 win - secured by a Mauricio Pineda goal - ensured they topped the group.
Argentina
- The last time Argentina failed to win either of their first two World Cup games was in 1974.
- Their only defeat in their last 16 group games is the 1-0 loss to England in 2002 (W12, D3).
- They have scored more than once in just two of their last 10 competitive games, netting nine times in total during that run.
- Argentina had the worst shot conversation rate in South American qualifying (8.1%).
- Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances for Argentina.
- Lionel Messi has failed to score with his last 21 shots in matches at World Cup finals.
- But over the last two years he has scored 14 goals in 17 games for Argentina, including six in his last four games (hat-tricks against Ecuador and Haiti).
Croatia
- Victory would see the Croats win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 1998.
- Croatia have never lost their second group game at a World Cup (W3, D1), conceding just one goal in four matches - in a 2-1 victory against Italy in 2002.
- The Croats have lost all four of their World Cup games against South American opposition (three defeats versus Brazil and one against Argentina).
- Despite beating Nigeria 2-0 in their opening match, Croatia didn't register a shot on target from open play until the 92nd minute. Luka Modric's 71st minute penalty was their first shot on target.
- Vedran Corluka, who was an unused substitute against Nigeria, could win his 100th cap.
'Argentina 73% chance of progressing'
Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Argentina have a 73% chance of progressing through the group.
Gracenote Sports head of analysis Simon Gleave said: "Argentina's draw with Iceland has reduced their chance of progress slightly to 73% but they are still favourites to go through from Group D. Argentina cannot afford a defeat by Croatia in the second match though as this will seriously affect their chance of a place in the last 16."