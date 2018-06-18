World Cup 2018: Poland v Senegal

Poland are confident Kamil Glik can face Japan in their final Group H game - but have not yet ruled him out of the Senegal opener

TEAM NEWS

Poland defender Kamil Glik could be in contention to face Senegal as be bids to return from the shoulder injury which was expected to keep him out of the World Cup.

The Monaco player looked set to be replaced after the injury in training but is now expected to return by the final group game - if not sooner.

Senegal lost defender Saliou Ciss on the eve of the tournament to injury.

Caen's Adama Mbengue was the late call-up to replace him.

OVERVIEW

Poland and Senegal each have a star forward on the back of a spectacular club season - Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane respectively.

Captain Lewandowski was a sensation in qualifying for Poland, scoring more than anyone else in the European groups, with a record 16 goals in only 10 games - more than half of Poland's total of 28 goals.

He was the Bundesliga's top scorer with 29 league goals for Bayern Munich - 41 in all competitions.

On the eve of the World Cup, Poland's post office released five million stamps with his name, face and RL9.

Poland only kept two clean sheets in qualifying and had the worst defensive record of all the European group winners - and they could be tested greatly by Liverpool striker Mane.

Mane scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Reds, including 10 in the Champions League - joint second with team-mates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, only below Cristiano Ronaldo's 15.

Senegal are managed by former Birmingham City and Portsmouth midfielder Aliou Cisse, who was their captain at their only previous World Cup - in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Senegal have drawn with Uzbekistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg, lost to Croatia and beaten South Korea in friendlies this year

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse: "Sadio Mane is a unique player and he cannot be compared to any other Senegal player, even the major ones we've had in the past.

"And despite everything that has happened for him over the last two years, he hasn't changed - he's just as humble as he was when I first met him at the 2012 Olympics.

"Senegal isn't only Sadio Mane, though, he has a good team built around him and I think it should be a little plus for him that we're all behind him.

"He plays for one of the most iconic clubs, one of the best in Europe, and he's top-notch for them.

"He's absolutely unique because he is so unpredictable, that's what makes him great - he can make the difference with a pass or shot. He's already one of the best [players in the world]."

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored only once at Euro 2012 and again at Euro 2016: "I played less games this season, which means I'm less tired. I hope this freshness will show.

"This time the preparations have been personalised, catered to what an individual player needs.

"I am not sure how many good opportunities I will have. But when I am doubled up on and fouled, it frees up space for my team-mates and we'd like to take advantage of this.

"I want my hunger for goals to be even bigger and bigger. And of course I hope more goals will come on the biggest stage - the World Cup."

Former Poland international Marcin Zewlakow told BBC World Service: "Glik's injury stopped Poland from breathing. It caused an earthquake in our team.

"Glik is the king of our defence, like Lewandowski is the king of the attack. He isn't just a player, he is the spine of the team. He tilts a match and shakes us in bad moments."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Poland remind me of Sweden and Denmark in that they might not do anything spectacular but they are solid. Having Robert Lewandowski up front definitely helps too.

Senegal have a dangerman in attack too, of course, with Liverpool's Sadio Mane, but I am not sure they are so strong in other areas of their team.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first ever encounter between Poland and Senegal.

Poland are unbeaten in their three games against African opposition at the World Cup (W1 D2). These three games have produced only one goal.

Poland

This is Poland's eighth World Cup, but their first appearance since 2006. They last reached the knockout stages in 1986, failing to advance from the group stages in each of their last two appearances (2002 and 2006).

Poland have lost six of their last eight World Cup games (W2). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in those last eight games, their last shutout dating back to their 1-0 win against Portugal in 1986.

Poland have won only one of their seven opening games at the World Cup (D3 L3), a 3-2 win against Argentina in 1974. In fact, they have not scored a single goal in their last five openers.

Robert Lewandowski was the top scorer in the 2018 European World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals. He netted 57% of Poland's goals (16 out of 28). The only other Pole to score more than one goal was Kamil Grosicki (3).

This is Adam Nawalka's second major tournament as Poland manager after taking his country to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, a tournament in which Poland remained unbeaten (W2 D3). He also played in five of Poland's six games at the 1978 World Cup.

Senegal