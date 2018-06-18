James Rodriguez scored twice as Colombia beat Japan 4-1 at the 2014 World Cup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 12:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Colombia will monitor star midfielder James Rodriguez, who missed a training session last week because of muscle fatigue.

Left-back Frank Fabra was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his knee earlier this month, so Johan Mojica is set for his first competitive cap.

Japan forward Shinji Okazaki has been nursing a calf problem in recent days and is a fitness doubt.

Midfielders Ryota Oshima and defender Gen Shoji should be available.

The pair returned to training on Saturday, having worked separately in the previous session because of minor muscle issues.

World Cup 2018 personality quiz: Which country should you really support?

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Colombia forward Luis Muriel: "I think Japan's main strength, like any Asian team, is the speed of their transition, they can go quickly from defence to attack and attack to defence.

"So we need to try to block that with fast plays when we can counter-attack and find space. And in defence we should try to adjust quickly if we lose the ball or if they're attacking."

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo: "Nothing changes. Whether [Rodriguez] plays or not, no matter who lines up for our opponents, the way we approach the game doesn't change.

"The team and coach [Akira] Nishino have a strategy in place that doesn't depend on whether a certain player is or isn't in the opposing line-up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Japan are a neat and tidy side but I just feel Colombia have got something about them when they get to the World Cup - they do not seem frightened to play.

Colombia reached the quarter-finals four years ago and James Rodriguez scored the goal of the tournament. I can see them doing something to stand out this time, and I am backing them to start with a win too.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions

James Rodriguez had a hand in eight of Colombia's 12 goals at the 2014 World Cup, scoring six and assisting two more

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Colombia are unbeaten in their three previous games with Japan, winning twice.

The most recent encounter was a group match at the 2014 World Cup which the Colombians won 4-1.

Colombia

None of Colombia's 18 games at the World Cup have ended goalless. The only teams to have played more matches at the tournament without a 0-0 are the USA (33) and Austria (29).

Jose Pekerman's side scored just 21 times in 18 qualifiers for Russia. Only three members of their World Cup squad netted more than once - James Rodriguez (six), Carlos Bacca (three) and Falcao (two).

They have won just two of nine games prior to this tournament (D5, L2), and their final two warm-up matches against Australia and Egypt finished goalless.

Colombia won four games at Brazil 2014, more than in their previous four World Cup appearances combined (three victories from 13 matches). It was also the only time they have won their group.

Los Cafeteros scored 12 times in five matches in Brazil, averaging 2.4 goals per game, a figure only Germany bettered. James Rodriguez had a hand in eight of those 12 goals (six goals, two assists).

Juan Cuadrado registered four assists at the last World Cup, a joint-high with Germany's Toni Kroos.

Japan