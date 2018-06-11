Josh Murphy: Cardiff City close to signing Norwich winger

Josh Murphy scored Norwich's winner against Cardiff at Carrow Road in a 3-2 win in September 2016

Cardiff City are close to completing the signing of Norwich City winger Josh Murphy.

The Bluebirds have agreed a fee with the Norfolk club for the 23-year-old, for an expected fee of around £11m.

Murphy is set to become Neil Warnock's first signing since winning promotion to the Premier League.

It would be Cardiff's most expensive signing since their relegation from the top flight in 2014 and the biggest under Warnock.

Cardiff spent £11m to sign Chile midfielder Gary Medel from Sevilla in August 2013 whilst Warnock's biggest outlay was the £6m spent on Bolton striker Gary Madine in January, 2018.

A Carrow Road academy product, Murphy made 108 appearances for the Canaries, playing 47 times and scoring 11 goals last season.

He has already held talks over personal terms with Cardiff set to beat rival suitors for the former England Under-20s international.

Cardiff manager Warnock has previously said he wants "five or six" new signings to add to his squad that earned top-flight status with a second-place finish in the Championship.

It is understood they are also targeting Preston left-back Greg Cunningham but have dropped interest in West Bromwich Albion's Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

Contract offers have been made to winger Junior Hoilett and Aron Gunnarsson whose Cardiff City Stadium deals are set to expire, with the club having long been confident Hoilett would agree to stay.