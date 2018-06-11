Gerard Deulofeu: Watford set to confirm signing of Barcelona winger
Watford are expected to confirm the signing of winger Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona later this week.
A fee, thought to be around £11.5m, has been agreed for the 24-year-old, with personal terms expected to be a formality.
Deulofeu spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, scoring once in seven Premier League appearances.
The ex-Barcelona youth player has previously had two spells in the Premier League with Everton.
He spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Goodison Park and returned on a permanent basis in 2015 after an unsuccessful spell at Sevilla.
Following 18 months with the Toffees, Deulofeu finished the 2016-17 season on loan with AC Milan, then went back to Barcelona last summer when the Catalans activated a buy-back clause.