Lee Brown: Portsmouth sign Bristol Rovers defender

Lee Brown playing for Bristol Rovers
Lee Brown started his career at QPR before joining Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2011.

League One club Portsmouth have signed long-serving Bristol Rovers defender Lee Brown on a two-year deal.

Brown, 27, made 319 appearances for the Pirates - scoring 22 goals - and helped the side secure back-to-back promotions into League One in 2016.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett said: "Lee brings an awful lot of experience to our side and yet he probably still has his best years in front of him.

"We're really pleased to bring someone of his character to the club."

