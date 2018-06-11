Graham Potter named new Swansea City manager

Graham Potter
Potter spent the majority of his playing career as a full-back, including in the Premier League for Southampton.

Graham Potter has been named Swansea City's new manager on a three-year deal as they attempt to rebuild in the Championship following relegation.

Potter joins from Swedish side Ostersund FK, with the two clubs agreeing a compensation package.

Assistant manager Billy Reid and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay will also move to south Wales.

The 43-year-old succeeds Carlos Carvalhal, who departed after they went down on the final day of 2017-18.

Potter guided Ostersund from the regional tiers in Sweden to the top-flight Allsvenskan with three promotions, winning the Swedish Cup along the way.

"It's a chance to start again,'' said Potter.

"We know how frustrating the last few years have been, but hopefully the relegation will be seen in a few years' time as the best thing that ever happened to the club.

"We will try our best and work hard every day to give the supporters a team they can feel proud of; they can connect with and see are trying to improve."

