World Cup 2018: Cesc Fabregas joins BBC's punditry line-up

The BBC will 24/7 coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia across TV, radio and online

World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas is the latest international expert to join the BBC's punditry line-up in Russia.

The Chelsea midfielder, 31, has won more than 100 caps for Spain and helped them win the World Cup title in 2010.

He joins World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann, twice African player of the year Didier Drogba and 2014 World Cup finalist Pablo Zabaleta in a stellar line-up of international experts.

Fabregas will make his studio debut for Spain's game with Portugal on 15 June.

"We are delighted to welcome Cesc as he joins our star-studded team of experts in Russia," said Philip Bernie, head of TV Sport.

"He knows what it takes to lift the biggest prize in the sport, and we are greatly looking forward to the world class football knowledge and insight he will add to our coverage."

The BBC will show Egypt against Uruguay, Portugal take on Spain, Germany play Mexico and France's game against Australia during the opening weekend of the tournament.

England will begin their World Cup campaign live and exclusive on the BBC when they take on Tunisia on 18 June before facing Panama six days later.

All BBC games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two or BBC Four with BBC Radio 5 live coverage from every game.