World Cup 2018: Belgium v Panama

Roman Torres scored the goal that sealed Panama's qualification for Russia

TEAM NEWS

Belgium defenders Thomas Vermaelen and Vincent Kompany miss out with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Celtic's Dedyrck Boyata is expected to slot into their back three alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Panama suffered a blow last week when key winger Alberto Quintero was ruled out of the World Cup with a fractured foot.

Centre-back Roman Torres has recovered from the hamstring injury that blighted his build-up to the tournament.

OVERVIEW

Group G gets underway with a fascinating clash between Panama, who have already made history, and Belgium, who hope to create history of their own.

A national holiday was declared after Panama sealed qualification in October and the entire country will come to a standstill as they a play a World Cup game for the very first time.

Fellow debutants Iceland showed against Argentina that smaller countries need not be overawed against more exalted opponents. Panama will certainly not take a backward step and their ultra-competitive and physical approach will give Belgium's gifted artists a rough ride.

While Panama won just three times in 10 games in final qualifying, Belgium set a new joint European record of 43 goals scored, with 11 from Romelu Lukaku - two more than the Panamanians managed in total.

Their ageing team could be brutally exposed by a Belgium side intent on making sure their 'Golden Generation' doesn't fade away. Come mid-July, the Belgians are hoping they get a national holiday of their own.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez: "World Cups don't respect any generations. What they respect is what you do in those three games that we've earned the right to have, and then the right to grow in the tournament and see how far we can go.

"France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Spain - the modern winners -have an advantage, because it's almost like they can show the present players how to approach a World Cup."

Panama defender Roman Torres on their World Cup debut: "Many people are going to cry. I think I'm going to be one of those people too, because of the emotion and to feel the significance of listening to the national anthem at a World Cup."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am in Sochi for this game and Belgium look pretty tasty at the moment. They are scoring plenty of goals and their only worry is about Vincent Kompany's fitness, because he is such a big influence on the team.

Panama's aim will be to keep Belgium at bay, but I do not see them succeeding for long.

Prediction: 2-0

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is in a rich vein of scoring form for Belgium

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This game will be the first meeting between these sides.

Belgium

Belgium are unbeaten in their last nine World Cup group games (W4, D5), winning each of their last four. They have made it to the second round in six of their last seven World Cup appearances, the only exception coming in 1998.

The Red Devils have also only lost one of their last nine opening games at the World Cup (W5, D3), which was against Mexico in 1986.

They haven't scored more than two goals in an opening World Cup game since 1970, when they beat El Salvador 3-0.

Their last eight goals at the World Cup have all been scored from the 70th minute onwards.

They were one of four unbeaten teams in European qualifying, alongside England, Germany and Spain.

Panama