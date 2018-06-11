BBC Sport - Fortnite v Call of Duty: England World Cup stars take gaming seriously
Will Fortnite be England's game of the World Cup?
England players Harry Kane and Dele Alli will be gaming during their downtime at the World Cup.
Speaking to Mark Chapman on the World Cup Daily podcast, Dele Alli said he would be taking Fortnite - but team-mate Jesse Lingard was not impressed.
