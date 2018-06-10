BBC Sport - World Cup: Chris Waddle reveals what it was like rooming with Paul Gascoigne at Italia '90

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Chris Waddle reveals what it was like rooming with England team-mate Paul Gascoigne during the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Listen to the full interview in BBC Radio 5 live's new World Cup Daily Podcast.

Top videos

Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired