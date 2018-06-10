BBC Sport - World Cup: Chris Waddle reveals what it was like rooming with Paul Gascoigne at Italia '90
'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'
- From the section World Cup
Chris Waddle reveals what it was like rooming with England team-mate Paul Gascoigne during the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
Listen to the full interview in BBC Radio 5 live's new World Cup Daily Podcast.
