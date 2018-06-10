BBC Sport - World Cup: Ex-England keeper Robert Green says players were weighed every day at 2010 World Cup

'England players told they were too fat'

Former England goalkeeper Robert Green says manager Fabio Capello ordered players to be weighed every day during their 2010 World Cup campaign.

England were knocked out in the last 16 of the tournament with a humiliating and controversial 4-1 defeat by Germany.

Green said: "We got weighed every day and got told we were too fat.

"I would say more than three-quarters of the squad would have been told they were overweight."

Listen to the full interview in BBC Radio 5 live's new World Cup Daily Podcast.

Top videos

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired