Former England goalkeeper Robert Green says manager Fabio Capello ordered players to be weighed every day during their 2010 World Cup campaign.

England were knocked out in the last 16 of the tournament with a humiliating and controversial 4-1 defeat by Germany.

Green said: "We got weighed every day and got told we were too fat.

"I would say more than three-quarters of the squad would have been told they were overweight."

