Steven Gerrard a 'massive gamble' for Rangers - former Celtic captain Tom Boyd

Tom Boyd (fourth right) was part of the Celtic side that stopped Rangers getting 10-in-a-row in 1998

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd feels it is "unlikely" anyone will stop their march to 10 league titles in a row.

Boyd was the captain as Wim Jansen's side won the league championship on the final day of the season in 1998, when Rangers' run at nine was halted.

But he feels Rangers have taken a risk on Steven Gerrard as manager as they attempt to stop Brendan Rodgers' men.

"It's a massive gamble for Rangers bringing in somebody that has not had any reputation," said Boyd.

"I can see the impact they are trying to go for in terms of bringing him in.

"Celtic lost to Rangers a couple of years ago in the Scottish semi-final and they went out and got Brendan Rodgers, but Brendan had a reputation of bringing teams through.

"He very nearly won the league [with Liverpool in 2014] but for a slip, an ironic slip from Gerrard, all those years ago.

"At this moment in time, you look where Celtic are, what they've got at their disposal, you would find it hard for some of these teams to really muster a challenge."

Rodgers has won all six domestic trophies he has contested since becoming Celtic manager in the summer of 2016.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard - who played under Rodgers at Anfield - has been charged with improving the fortunes of their Old Firm rivals, with Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty's tenures over the last two years unable to raise the Ibrox side higher than third.

Boyd, though, says as long as Rodgers stays at Celtic, it is hard to see them being stopped.

"On what we've seen so far, it looks unlikely, but you never know who can strengthen," Boyd told BBC Scotland.

"You would imagine Brendan will bring in players to strengthen his squad and develop them.

"It's been incredible how Brendan has been able to transform some of the players - James Forrest, Callum McGregor and even Scott Brown, who is playing the best football of his career I would say.

"If Brendan is still about and still has the motivation in terms of making sure there's no complacency then Celtic can go ahead and win another couple of championships, because they seem to have the quality and they have the money to go out and get better players."

Tom Boyd says new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is a "massive gamble"

The away support will be cut dramatically for next season's Old Firm derbies, with just 800 tickets set to be offered to the visitors after Rangers said they had "enormous" demand for season tickets, with Celtic responding in kind.

"They just don't want to see us celebrating when we go to Ibrox," said Boyd. "We've had a right few parties when we've gone to Ibrox and I think maybe they've seen enough of it.

"It doesn't matter. If it's 800 or 7,000, I just still want to see the Celtic fans celebrating when they go there.

"That's their decision, and they're within their rights, like Hibs were and Hearts were cutting allocations as well.

"It'll not affect the performance of the players. They know when they go to these type of places they've got to perform and they have been doing that, so they'll just get on with it."