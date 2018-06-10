Chris Coleman: Hebei China Fortune name Welshman as new manager

Chris Coleman led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman has been named as the new manager of Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

The 48-year-old Welshman has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in April having failed to prevent the club's relegation to League One.

He won only five of his 29 games in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The former Coventry, Fulham and Real Sociedad manager succeeds Manuel Pellegrini, who left the club last month to take the West Ham job.

Hebei China Fortune, whose players include former Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano, are 10th in the Chinese Super League after 11 games.

The league's mid-season break ends on 17 July.