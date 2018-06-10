South Africa qualify for Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Jermaine Seoposenwe scored two of South Africa's goals as they thrashed Lesotho 6-0 to progress 7-0 on aggregate

South Africa and Cameroon secured big wins as they qualified for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, along with Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Algeria and Mali.

One place remains to be filled for this year's tournament, where eight teams in total will vie for the trophy.

The defending champions Nigeria host The Gambia in the second leg of the one remaining qualifier on Monday, with the Super Falcons holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

On Sunday, South Africa overwhelmed Lesotho 6-0 in Bloemfontein to book their place with a 7-0 aggregate win.

Jermaine Seoposenwe and Chantelle Esau scored twice for Banyana Banyana with Hilda Magaia and Leandra Smeda also getting on the scoresheet.

Algeria also went through to the finals in Ghana with a big aggregate win, thanks to a 3-2 victory away to Ethiopia.

That result gave the North Africans a 6-3 overall success.

In other qualifiers on Sunday, Mali were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Ivory Coast, but it was enough for Mali to progress on away goals after the first leg had ended 2-2.

Zimbabwe - who won their away leg 1-0 - suffered heartbreak at home to Zambia to go out on the away goals rule.

With three minutes remaining in Harare it was 1-1 until a late strike from Barbara Banda which gave Zambia a 2-1 victory on the day - 2-2 overall - and a place at the finals.

On Saturday, Cameroon looked impressive with another big victory over Congo Brazzaville in Yaounde.

Having won the first leg 5-0, Cameroon produced another 5-0 thrashing to go through 10-0 on aggregate.

Equatorial Guinea also qualified on Saturday, overturning a 2-1 first leg deficit against Kenya to win 2-0 in Bata and win the tie 3-2.

Final round second leg results: