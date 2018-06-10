Fejiri Okenabirhie: Shrewsbury Town sign Dagenham & Redbridge striker

Fejiri Okenabirhie scored 12 times in the National League last season - 10 of them coming in his final 19 games from 6 January

Shrewsbury Town have made their first signing of the summer by bringing in Dagenham & Redbridge striker Fejiri Okenabirhie for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Arsenal youngster, 22, who was also on the books at Stevenage, joined the Daggers from Ryman League side Harrow Borough in November 2015.

"I think Shrewsbury is the right fit and I'm raring to go," Okenabirhie told the Shrewsbury Town website.

"You always have to have belief in your ability," he added.

"In football things can change really quickly and I found my self in non-league. I just kept working hard on my game.

"Thankfully I have been given an opportunity to be here and hopefully now I can kick on and do really well for Shrewsbury."

Beaten League One play-off finalists Shrewsbury released three players at the end of the season.

Defender Joe Riley, keeper Shaun Rowley and forward AJ Leitch-Smith all left.

Riley has now joined Plymouth Argyle, while they have also lost two other players to fellow League One sides.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray went to Portsmouth, while defender Junior Brown, who had also been offered new terms, has joined promoted Coventry City.

Forward Lenell John-Lewis and midfielder Abu Ogogo are yet to decide their future after being offered new deals.

