Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Leicester, Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Southampton, St Mirren, Livingston

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a target for Leicester City should the English Premier League club axe Claude Puel amid talk of player unrest. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic are ready to open a bidding war for Stuart Armstrong, with Brighton & Hove Albion joining Crystal Palace in the race to sign the Scotland midfielder, Southampton maintaining their long-held interest and relegated West Bromwich Albion also a contender after the 26-year-old stalled on extending his contract with the Scottish champions. (Sunday Mail)

Connor Goldson will arrive in Glasgow this week for a medical after Rangers agreed a £3m fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for the central defender. (Sunday Mail)

David Hopkin will fly back from his family holiday to hold more talks about becoming Bradford City manager having rejected the offer of a new contract after leading Livingston to promotion from the Scottish Championship. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

The Scottish Professional Football League is prepared to move the Premiership Play-off final forward 24 hours to allow the Scottish FA to switch the Scottish Cup final to a potentially more financially lucrative Sunday slot. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Alan Stubbs says he will take advice from newly honoured Sir Kenny Dalglish, who the new St Mirren manager played under at Celtic, as he looks to revive his managerial career with the promoted Paisley club. (Daily Express, print edition)

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was named breakthrough player of the Toulon Tournament and Celtic forward Michael Johnston was third best player as Scotland Under-21s finished fourth after a penalty shoot-out defeat by Turkey. (Scotland On Sunday)

