Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller says he is determined to challenge the suspension and fine imposed on himself and club captain Lee Wallace after a dressing-room dispute with former manager Graeme Murty.

On BBC Scotland's Sportsound, the 38-year-old tells presenter David Currie and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd it has tarnished his reputation as he looks for a new club and that he has yet to decide his next career move.