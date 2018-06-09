BBC Sport - Rangers: Kenny Miller has no regrets as he challenges club fine
Miller has no regrets over Rangers dispute
- From the section Rangers
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller says he is determined to challenge the suspension and fine imposed on himself and club captain Lee Wallace after a dressing-room dispute with former manager Graeme Murty.
On BBC Scotland's Sportsound, the 38-year-old tells presenter David Currie and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd it has tarnished his reputation as he looks for a new club and that he has yet to decide his next career move.
