Nabil Fekir: Liverpool target staying at Lyon, say Ligue 1 club

Nabil Fekir was a substitute for France's match against the USA on Saturday

France forward Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool and will instead be staying at Lyon, the French Ligue 1 club have announced.

The two clubs had been discussing a deal for the playmaker worth 60m euros (£52.75m) - 55m (£48.35m) plus a maximum of 5m (£4.4m) add-ons.

However, Lyon said on Saturday that talks about the potential transfer of their captain "had not succeeded".

Fekir, 24, had been one of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's prime summer targets.

"Although Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil... Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to be able to count on the presence of their captain in 2018-2019," Lyon said in a statement.

Fekir is due to fly to Russia with France's World Cup squad after their game against the USA on Saturday.

He came through Lyon's youth system and has made 153 appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals, having made his debut in 2013.