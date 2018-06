World Cup 2018: Enzo Perez replaces Manuel Lanzini in Argentina squad

Enzo Perez (right) started the 2014 World Cup final, which Argentina lost to Germany

Enzo Perez has been added to Argentina's World Cup squad as a replacement for Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham midfielder Lanzini was ruled out of the tournament after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training on Friday.

River Plate midfielder Perez, 32, has won 23 caps - including in the 2014 final, which they lost to Germany.

Argentina are in Group D with Iceland - whom they play in their 16 June opener - as well as Nigeria and Croatia.

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel di Maria, Giovani lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Enzo Perez (River Plate).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).