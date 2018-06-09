Olanrewaju Kayode: Man City striker joins Shakhtar on permanent deal

Olanrewaju Kayode, 25, has four caps for Nigeria at senior level

Manchester City striker Olanrewaju Kayode has completed a permanent move to Shakhtar Donetsk for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international, who arrived from Austria Vienna last August, did not make a single appearance for City.

Kayode's season-long loan deal at Spanish side Girona ended prematurely in March after he failed to score in just two starts and 12 substitute appearances for the La Liga club, which prompted his loan move to Shakhtar.

The Super Eagle, scored three goals in eight appearances for the Ukrainian side, winning a league and cup double, and Shakhtar have now exercised an option to make the deal permanent.

"Kayode will continue to play for Shakhtar after we bought his transfer from Manchester City and he has signed a five-year deal," Shakhtar general director Sergei Palkin told the club's official website.

"He really proved himself well, Paulo (Shakhtar manager) Fonseca is pleased with him."

Kayode's contract will run until 2022.

He scored 24 goals in 48 matches for Austrian club Austria Vienna in the 2016/17 season, including two goals in two games against Roma in the Europa League.

Kayode has also played for ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast, FC Luzern in Switzerland and Maccabi Netanya in Israel.

He represented Nigeria at the 2009 and 2011 Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups respectively.

He made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Senegal in March 2017 and has four caps for the three-time African champions.