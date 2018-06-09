BBC Sport - Sir Kenny Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted
Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted
- From the section Football
Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish admits to feeling "humbled" after he was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
