Gregor Buchanan joins Morton after snubbing promotion with Livingston

Gregor Buchanan has signed a one-year contract with Morton

Centre-half Gregor Buchanan has rejected a new contract with promoted Livingston to remain in the Championship with Greenock Morton.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal, helped Livi win promotion after spending the first half of the season with champions St Mirren.

Morton manager Ray McKinnon said: "I'm sure he would have had a number of other clubs interested.

"He's a very talented player and talented players attract attention."

It will be Buchanan's fourth season in Scotland's second tier having joined St Mirren last summer after leaving Dumbarton.

And it is the second time he has left a club immediately after helping them win promotion, having turned part-time with the Sons after Dunfermline Athletic won League One.

Gregor Buchanan helped Livingston beat Partick Thistle in the play-off final

Buchanan played 16 times for St Mirren before switching to title rivals Livi in January, going on to make 11 appearances for the West Lothian side, including the play-off win that relegated Partick Thistle.

"I think Gregor is a player who has came leaps and bounds and he has impressed me over the last couple of years, especially last season with both St Mirren and Livingston," McKinnon told Morton's website.

It has been a busy week for the new Ton boss, signing former St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar and securing goalkeeper David Gaston on a new one-year contract.

"With the players we have brought in this week, along with those still here, I feel the squad is now coming together," he added.

"We are obviously looking to bring quality to the club as I said before and having guys like Gregor on board will help us in our efforts to achieve that."