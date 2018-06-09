Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Crystal Palace, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, Plymouth, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Stuart Armstrong, who is entering the last year of his Celtic contract, with the London club aware that the 26-year-old is stalling on a new deal and director of football Dougie Freedman being a big fan of the Scotland midfielder. (Scottish Daily Express)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says attempts to bring forwards Steven Naismith and David Milinkovic back to Tynecastle Park from Norwich City and Genoa respectively are ongoing. Naismith is in discussions with the English Championship club about being released from his contract, while Genoa want a transfer fee of £600,000 for Milinkovic, who is contracted until 2019 and attracting interest from clubs in France and rivals in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Newcastle United are in talks with Fenerbahce about the transfer of Martin Skrtel, the 33-year-old central defender who was also a target for new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee have joined Aberdeen, Hibernian and Motherwell in the chase to sign 38-year-old former Scotland striker Kenny Miller, who is out of contract with Rangers. (Evening Telegraph)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and striker Kenny Miller, who is out of contract at Ibrox, have officially lodged appeals to the Scottish Professional Football League over the fines handed to them for their roles in a bust-up with then manager Graeme Murty after their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Carlos Pena, who missed out on Mexico's World Cup squad after a disappointing spell on loan from Rangers to Cruz Azul, has checked out of his alcohol rehabilitation clinic two weeks early to start a new six-month loan with Necaxa in his homeland. (Daily Record)

Forward Michael O'Halloran, who fell out of favour last season with Rangers, is poised for a switch to Australian A-League club Melbourne City. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard's first appearance as Rangers manager will be in a pre-season friendly at home to English League Two outfit Bury, while the Ibrox side will also host League One champions Wigan Athletic. (The Scotsman)

Bruno Alves, the 36-year-old centre-half whose future with Rangers is uncertain after a disappointing season at Ibrox, is poised to start for Portugal in their World Cup opener against Spain after playing in their final warm-up friendly, a 3-0 win over Algeria. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez has blamed Cristian Gamboa's lack of games for Celtic last season for the right-back's poor performance in a pre-season defeat by England but backed the 28-year-old, whose future is in doubt with the Scottish champions, to be ready for the World Cup finals.(Scottish Sun)

Plymouth Argyle are considering a move for Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose, who has a year left of his contract, while the Easter Road club are interested in Dunfermline Athletic's Ryan Williamson, but the Championship outfit want £100,000 for the right back. (Scottish Sun)

Greenock Morton are keen on former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell, who has been released by Hibernian but could face competition from Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Partick Thistle for the 31-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell are ready to make a move for midfielder Ali Crawford, the midfielder who has rejected a new deal at neighbours Hamilton Academical, if the 26-year-old fails to secure his preferred option of a move to English football. (The Herald)

Dundee are the latest Premiership club to bid for Peterborough United defender Jack Baldwin, with Aberdeen having had an offer rejected for the 24-year-old. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Peterborough United are poised to make an offer for 23-year-old Ross County right-back Jason Naismith, who is also attracting interest from Aberdeen but whose preference is a move to English football. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Belgian centre-half Freddie Frans has received firm interest from former club Partick Thistle and offers from Championship rivals Ross County and Dundee United after the 29-year-old was left without a club after hometown Lierse were declared bankrupt. (The Herald)

Dundee United are interested in Julen Etxabeguren, who has been released by neighbours Dundee, and fellow central defender Callum Morris, who rejected a new contract with Dunfermline Athletic. (Evening Telegraph)

Spanish defender Julen Etxabeguren has rejected the chance to join Dundee United after being released by neighbours Dundee and the 27-year-old says his future lies outside Scottish football. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping John Souttar will be able to avoid an operation to mend a hip problem that forced the 21-year-old central defender to withdraw from Scotland's tour matches against Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Premiership was back among Europe's top-10 revenue-generating leagues following Rangers' return to the top flight in season 2016-17. (The Times, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former world tennis number one Andy Murray, who is currently on the comeback trail from hip surgery in January, intends to start the Asian swing of the ATP Tour at the Shenzhen Open in September and will make a decision next week about whether he will play at Queen's ahead of Wimbledon. (The Independent)

Gemma Barry is on the brink of a notable double as she faces Craigielaw's Gabrielle Macdonald in the final of golf's Scottish Women's Championship at Elie on her 24th birthday having already won the English Women's Championship while she waited for her Scottish eligibility following a moving to Moffat from Yorkshire. (The Scotsman)