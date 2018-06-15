World Cup 2018: Argentina v Iceland

Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Haiti means he now has 64 goals from 124 internationals

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Iceland will become the smallest nation to compete in a World Cup finals when they meet Argentina in Moscow.

Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson returned from a knee injury in a friendly against Ghana last week.

Manuel Lanzini and Sergio Romero were both ruled out of the Argentina squad with knee injuries.

West Ham's Lanzini was replaced by River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez, while Tigres' Nahuel Guzman came in for Manchester United goalkeeper Romero.

Croatia and Nigeria are the other two teams in Group D and meet on Saturday evening in Kaliningrad.

OVERVIEW

Despite his success with Barcelona, Lionel Messi still has not won a major honour with Argentina. The forward turns 31 on 24 June so this could be his last chance to add the game's biggest prize to his glittering list of achievements.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has even hinted he could retire from international football after the tournament, saying last week that "it will depend on how far we go".

After scoring seven of Argentina's 19 goals in qualifying, including a hat-trick to clinch their place in Russia, the Barca forward remains pivotal to the Albiceleste's hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Without him they were beaten 6-1 in a friendly against Spain in March and they have only played once since, beating Haiti 4-0, with Messi scoring another treble.

Friendlies against Nicaragua and Israel had to be cancelled due to safety concerns so Iceland will aim to take advantage of any rustiness in their first game at a World Cup finals.

Their passage to Russia followed a famous Euro 2016 campaign, where they humiliated England on the way to the quarter-finals.

Despite their success in France, though, manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has called this "the biggest game in the history of Icelandic football".

He added:"Regarding Messi, I don't have a magic formula. Everybody has tried everything against him and he always manages to score.

"He is one of the best players in the world. We will play against him like everything we do, we'll do it together. We'll help each other and try to do it as a team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Iceland were arguably the team of the tournament at Euro 2016. Now they are up against Lionel Messi and it will be fascinating to see how they get on.

Argentina have some issues defensively but, at the other end of the pitch, they have got plenty of players who can potentially win them the game, no matter how well Iceland defend.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions

Messi has scored five World Cup goals - and four of Argentina's last seven in the finals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first ever encounter between Argentina and Iceland.

Argentina have lost just one of their last seven World Cup group games against European opposition (won four, drew two). That defeat came at the hands of England in 2002.

Argentina have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four World Cup clashes against European teams, although they've failed to net in the last two as well, including the 2014 final against Germany.

Argentina

Argentina have qualified for their 17th World Cup - and 12th in a row. In fact, since 1978, only Germany (five) have reached the World Cup final on more occasions than Argentina (four).

Argentina have gone past the group stage in 11 of their last 12 World Cup appearances, the only exception coming in 2002. In fact, they have won 12 of their last 15 group games (drew two, lost one), their only defeat coming against England in 2002.

Argentina have also topped their group in each of the last three World Cups. They have also won their opening game in each of the last six editions.

Only Bolivia (18) scored fewer goals than Argentina (19) in the Conmebol qualifiers, with only Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (10) scoring more than Lionel Messi (seven).

Jorge Sampaoli took over from Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager with four qualifiers to spare and this will be his second World Cup; he led Chile to the last 16 in 2014.

Iceland