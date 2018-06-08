Terence Kongolo: Huddersfield sign Dutch defender from Monaco for club-record fee

Terence Kongolo made 17 appearances for Huddersfield last season, 13 of them in the Premier League

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says the club has made "a big statement" by making defender Terence Kongolo their club-record signing.

The Netherlands international, 24, ended last term on loan from Monaco and helped the Terriers avoid relegation in their inaugural Premier League season.

He has now joined Town permanently on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wagner said: "We knew he was a top player when we brought him in on loan. However, he exceeded our expectations."

Kongolo was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals and won the Dutch title with Feyenoord in 2016-17, earning a five-year deal with Monaco.

The French club loaned him to Huddersfield in January and, playing at left-back and on the left side of a back three, he earned an international recall, winning his fourth cap against Slovakia last month.

"Terence gives us a fantastic option at centre-back and at left-back, and the way that he defends on the front foot is perfect for our style," added Wagner.

"It's exciting for us to think he can still get better and better from the high level he's already at.

"He is also a perfect fit for our changing room - as everyone has seen he has 'Terrier spirit' in his DNA."

Huddersfield paid a reported £11.44m to sign striker Steve Mounie from Montpellier in July 2017.

