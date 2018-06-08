BBC Sport - Women's World Cup Qualifying: Russia Women 1-3 England Women highlights

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Watch highlights as England move back to the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a comfortable 3-1 win over Russia in Moscow.

MATCH REPORT: Russia Women 1-3 England Women

