Emi Buendia: Norwich City sign Getafe forward on four-year deal

Emi Buendia made his Getafe debut at the age of 17

Norwich City have signed Getafe forward Emi Buendia for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old Argentinean spent last season with Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa, scoring six goals in 40 appearances.

"It's a new adventure and a new project and it's something I'm very excited about," he told the club website.

"The aim is to get back into the Premier League and I'm very happy to be here."

