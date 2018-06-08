Liverpool: Emre Can and Jon Flanagan to leave Anfield

Emre Can's last goal for Liverpool was in a 4-1 win over West Ham on 24 February

Germany midfielder Emre Can will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer.

Can, 24, moved to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2014 for £10m.

The Germany player has been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus.

Right-back Jon Flanagan, 25, who spent the end of the 2017-18 season on loan at Championship club Bolton, is also leaving Anfield after failing to make a first-team appearance in Jurgen Klopp's team last season.

Can was signed by Brendan Rodgers and made his 167th and final appearance for Liverpool in last month's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Academy graduate Flanagan departs having featured in 51 senior games following his 2011 debut against Manchester City.

Flanagan has one England cap after playing in a friendly against Ecuador in 2014.

Liverpool, who finished fourth in the Premier League in 2017-18, have agreed to sign Monaco's central midfielder Fabinho in a deal that could be worth more than £40m.

Another central midfielder, Naby Keita, is arriving from RB Leipzig in July in a transfer worth £52.75m while the Reds are also close to agreeing a deal for France playmaker Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool are also considering whether to activate the £12m release clause in Xherdan Shaqiri's contract, with the Switzerland midfielder poised to leave Stoke City following their relegation to the Championship.