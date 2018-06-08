BBC Sport - Richard Scudamore says Premier League clubs won't be able to exploit winter break

Clubs won't be able to exploit winter break - Scudamore

In wide-ranging interview, Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore talks to BBC Sport about the plans for the winter break, his decision to leave and why he believes a European super league is a non-starter.

READ MORE: Premier League clubs to have winter break

Top videos

Video

Clubs won't be able to exploit winter break - Scudamore

Video

Watch: Heavyweight lifting for Fury and Seferi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired