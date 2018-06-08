Joseph Mills: Forest Green Rovers sign full-back after release by Perth Glory

Joseph Mills made 22 A-League appearances for Perth Glory last season
Forest Green Rovers have signed full-back Joseph Mills on a two-year deal following the end of his contract at Australian A-League side Perth Glory.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons with Perth Glory after joining from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2016.

"Moving to Australia was always going to be a two year thing, from a kid I always wanted to test myself in a different environment," he said.

"I had two great years but I'm coming back to start a new chapter here."

Find out more

