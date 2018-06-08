Liam Kelly: Livingston sign goalkeeper Rangers
- From the section Livingston
Livingston have signed goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Premiership club.
Kelly, who has been with Rangers for 14 years, spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Livi, playing 40 games as the West Lothian side won the League One title.
The Scotland Under-21 international also had a loan period at East Fife in the second half of 2015-16.
"I know the majority of the squad already from my previous spell and the chance to be a part of that changing room again was something I jumped at," Kelly told the Livingston website.
