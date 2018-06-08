Liam Kelly: Livingston sign goalkeeper Rangers

Liam Kelly warming up as a substitute for Rangers at Ibrox
Kelly is moving on from Ibrox having not made an appearance for the first team

Livingston have signed goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Premiership club.

Kelly, who has been with Rangers for 14 years, spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Livi, playing 40 games as the West Lothian side won the League One title.

The Scotland Under-21 international also had a loan period at East Fife in the second half of 2015-16.

"I know the majority of the squad already from my previous spell and the chance to be a part of that changing room again was something I jumped at," Kelly told the Livingston website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired