Maidenhead United: Winger Herson Alves joins from Brentford

Maidenhead United have agreed a deal to sign Brentford winger Herson Alves.

The 21-year-old joins the National League Magpies having been with Brentford since the age of 15, most recently as part of their B team.

The Portuguese joined Brentford after leaving Benfica's academy and signed his first professional contract in February 2015.

He already has National League experience from a loan spell at Sutton United in November 2016.

