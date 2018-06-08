Irn-Bru Cup: TNS and Connah's Quay Nomads to represent Wales

New Saints lost 2-1 to Dumbarton in the semi-finals of last season's Irn Bru Cup

New Saints and Connah's Quay have been confirmed as Wales' representatives in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup.

Saints were last season's Welsh Premier League champions while Welsh Cup winners Nomads finished third.

In the previous two seasons of Welsh participation in the Irn-Bru Cup the side finishing second in the Welsh Premier have taken part.

But Bangor, second in the league last season, were demoted after being refused a domestic licence.

Saints reached the semi-finals for the second successive season in 2017-18 while Nomads were knocked out in the second round.

Boreham Wood and Sutton United from the National League - English football's fifth tier - will play in next season's competition which also features teams from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.