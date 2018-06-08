BBC Sport - Watch: McGuinness and Rafferty pleased with NI performance
Northern Ireland players Kirstie McGuinness and Laura Rafferty are pleased with their side's performance despite losing to the 5-0 to the Netherlands.
The game was still very much in the balance at half time with the Dutch leading by just one goal, but the European champions pulled away with four goals in the second half.
The Netherlands remain top of group C while Northern Ireland are fourth and out of the running for World Cup qualification.
