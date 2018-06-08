BBC Sport - Watch: NI fall to Netherlands defeat

Watch: NI fall to Netherlands defeat

  • From the section Irish

Northern Ireland's faint hopes of qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup are over following a 5-0 loss to the Netherlands at Shamrock Park.

Bayern Munich winger Lineth Beerensteyn scored the only goal of the first half.

The European champions scored found the net four times in the second half as they overcame Alfie Wylie's side to strengthen their position at the top of Group C.

Top videos

Video

Watch: NI fall to Netherlands defeat

  • From the section Irish
Video

Watch: Heavyweight lifting for Fury and Seferi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

Fishlock delighted to be made MBE

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired