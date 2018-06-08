BBC Sport - Watch: NI fall to Netherlands defeat
Watch: NI fall to Netherlands defeat
Northern Ireland's faint hopes of qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup are over following a 5-0 loss to the Netherlands at Shamrock Park.
Bayern Munich winger Lineth Beerensteyn scored the only goal of the first half.
The European champions scored found the net four times in the second half as they overcame Alfie Wylie's side to strengthen their position at the top of Group C.
