Sara Booth: Former NI captain awarded MBE

From the section

Booth, left, was tournament director of last year's U19 European Championship

Former Northern Ireland Women's football captain Sara Booth has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Lisburn native Booth was tournament director of last year's Women's U19s European Championship held in Northern Ireland.

Booth represented Northern Ireland for 20 years before becoming the IFA's women's domestic football manager.

She has now been awarded with an MBE for services to women's football.

Booth was heavily influential in the IFA's 2013 SCORE Pilot Project, which received the UEFA HatTrick award for Best Women's Football Development Project.

The project focused on developing the women's game in Northern Ireland by encouraging female participation in both playing and coaching.

Having accepted the role as tournament director, Booth spent 20 months in the position, overseeing the operation of what was widely regarded as a successful tournament.