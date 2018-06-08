Harry Kane: Tottenham striker signs new contract until 2024

From the section

Harry Kane became the second fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals (141 appearances) after Alan Shearer (124)

England captain Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024.

Striker Kane, 24, scored 30 Premier League goals as Spurs finished third in the table last season and is about to lead England at the World Cup.

He recently became Tottenham's leading scorer in the Premier League era.

In May, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year deal, keeping him at the north London club until 2023.

Kane finished 2017 as the year's top goalscorer in European football with 56 goals for club and country.

He broke Alan Shearer's record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, recording 39 in total.

Media playback is not supported on this device Harry Kane: Tottenham striker reflects on 'amazing' year

More to follow.