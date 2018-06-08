BBC Sport - Casey Stoney: New Man Utd women's boss will be fantastic coach - Neville
Stoney will be a fantastic coach - Neville
England women's boss Phil Neville believes Casey Stoney will be a fantastic manager at Manchester United and that she now has one of the best jobs in the women's game.
