Branislav Pindroch: Notts County goalkeeper signs two-year deal

Kevin Nolan guided Notts County to the League Two play-off semi-finals in 2017-18

Notts County goalkeeper Branislav Pindroch has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The 26-year-old Slovakian joined in the summer of 2017, but has only made four appearances for the Magpies.

However, Notts recently released Adam Collin so Pindroch and Ross Fitzsimons, who has also signed a new deal, are the only senior keepers in the squad.

Manager Kevin Nolan told the club website Pindroch had impressed during his first season.

"He showed massive improvement towards the end of the campaign and we definitely see a future for him in English football," Nolan added.