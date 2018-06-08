Tyrone Marsh: Macclesfield forward signs new two-year deal

Tyrone Marsh
Tyrone Marsh (centre) scored nine goals in 41 league appearances in 2017-18

Macclesfield forward Tyrone Marsh has signed a new two-year deal.

Marsh, 24, helped the Silkmen secure promotion from the National League in 2017-18, scoring nine goals in 41 appearances as they won the title.

The former Welling, Torquay and Dover player has previous EFL experience with Oxford United.

Macclesfield are looking for a new manager after John Askey left to take over at League One club Shrewsbury Town last month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired