BBC Sport - World Cup: Egypt v Uruguay Tactical Camera
World Cup: Egypt v Uruguay Tactical Camera
- From the section World Cup
Live coverage from the tactical camera as Egypt play Uruguay at Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg in the first round of World Cup Group A matches .
This is a live BBC Sport stream starting at 1255 BST.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired