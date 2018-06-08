BBC Sport - World Cup - Egypt v Uruguay: Match Build Up
World Cup - Egypt v Uruguay: Match Build Up
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the build up as Egypt play Uruguay at Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg in the first round of World Cup Group A matches.
This is a live stream of BBC Sport starting at 11.50 BST.
Available to UK users only.
