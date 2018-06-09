Foul by Massimo Luongo (Australia).
Hungary v Australia
-
- From the section World Cup
Line-ups
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 14Lovrencsics
- 3Souza dos Santos
- 4Kádár
- 2Szabó
- 16Varga
- 10Vadócz
- 17Varga
- 15Kleinheisler
- 11Sallai
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 5Fiola
- 8Nagy
- 12Dibusz
- 13Böde
- 18Eppel
- 20Guzmics
- 21Korcsmár
- 22Kovacsik
- 23Gazdag
- 26Szoboszlai
- 27Varga
- 28Toth
Australia
- 1Ryan
- 19Risdon
- 20Sainsbury
- 5Milligan
- 16Behich
- 13Mooy
- 21Luongo
- 7Leckie
- 23Rogic
- 10Kruse
- 11Nabbout
Substitutes
- 2Degenek
- 3Meredith
- 4Cahill
- 6Jurman
- 9Juric
- 12Jones
- 15Jedinak
- 18Vukovic
- 22Irvine
- 24Petratos
- 26Arzani
- 30Maclaren
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Trent Sainsbury (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Attempt missed. Gergö Lovrencsics (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ádám Szalai (Hungary) because of an injury.
Foul by Trent Sainsbury (Australia).
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mathew Leckie (Australia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Paulo Vinicius.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.