International Friendlies
Hungary0Australia0

Hungary v Australia

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 4Kádár
  • 2Szabó
  • 16Varga
  • 10Vadócz
  • 17Varga
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 11Sallai
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 5Fiola
  • 8Nagy
  • 12Dibusz
  • 13Böde
  • 18Eppel
  • 20Guzmics
  • 21Korcsmár
  • 22Kovacsik
  • 23Gazdag
  • 26Szoboszlai
  • 27Varga
  • 28Toth

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 19Risdon
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 5Milligan
  • 16Behich
  • 13Mooy
  • 21Luongo
  • 7Leckie
  • 23Rogic
  • 10Kruse
  • 11Nabbout

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 3Meredith
  • 4Cahill
  • 6Jurman
  • 9Juric
  • 12Jones
  • 15Jedinak
  • 18Vukovic
  • 22Irvine
  • 24Petratos
  • 26Arzani
  • 30Maclaren
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Massimo Luongo (Australia).

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Trent Sainsbury (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Attempt missed. Gergö Lovrencsics (Hungary) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ádám Szalai (Hungary) because of an injury.

Foul by Trent Sainsbury (Australia).

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mathew Leckie (Australia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Paulo Vinicius.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th June 2018

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired