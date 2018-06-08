International Friendlies
Switzerland2Japan0

Switzerland v Japan

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 21Bürki
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 5AkanjiSubstituted forElvediat 45'minutes
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forMoubandjeat 73'minutes
  • 11BehramiBooked at 13mins
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forDrmicat 83'minutes
  • 8FreulerSubstituted forDzemailiat 64'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forZuberat 64'minutes
  • 18GavranovicSubstituted forSeferovicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Elvedi
  • 6Lang
  • 9Seferovic
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Zuber
  • 15Dzemaili
  • 16Fernandes
  • 17Zakaria
  • 19Drmic
  • 20Djourou

Japan

  • 1Kawashima
  • 21G SakaiSubstituted forH Sakaiat 56'minutes
  • 22Yoshida
  • 20Makino
  • 5Nagatomo
  • 17HasebeBooked at 78mins
  • 18OshimaSubstituted forShibasakiat 70'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 8Haraguchi
  • 4HondaSubstituted forKagawaat 77'minutes
  • 11UsamiSubstituted forInuiat 55'minutes
  • 15OsakoSubstituted forMutoat 40'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ueda
  • 3Shoji
  • 6Endo
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 9Okazaki
  • 10Kagawa
  • 12Higashiguchi
  • 13Muto
  • 14Inui
  • 16Yamaguchi
  • 19H Sakai
  • 23Nakamura
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Switzerland 2, Japan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Switzerland 2, Japan 0.

Attempt missed. Gaku Shibasaki (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

Yoshinori Muto (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Japan).

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Takashi Inui (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoshinori Muto (Japan).

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Switzerland).

Maya Yoshida (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Josip Drmic replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 2, Japan 0. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by François Moubandje with a headed pass.

Corner, Japan. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Attempt blocked. Gaku Shibasaki (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Makoto Hasebe (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Makoto Hasebe (Japan).

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland).

Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Shinji Kagawa replaces Keisuke Honda.

Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).

Takashi Inui (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by François Moubandje (Switzerland).

Keisuke Honda (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Gaku Shibasaki (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Japan).

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. François Moubandje replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Tomoaki Makino.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Genki Haraguchi (Japan).

Attempt saved. Genki Haraguchi (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keisuke Honda.

Attempt blocked. Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Gaku Shibasaki replaces Ryota Oshima.

