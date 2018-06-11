Women's World Cup Qualifying
2019 Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales Women v Russia Women (Tue)

Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales 'are on a roll' - Jayne Ludlow
Women's 2019 World Cup qualifying: Wales v Russia
Venue: Newport Stadium, Newport Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales will look to go back top of their World Cup qualifying group as they host Russia at Newport's Spytty Park.

Jayne Ludlow's side's 1-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday saw them briefly top Group One before England beat Russia to reclaim top spot.

Without any fresh injury concerns, Wales could field the same starting XI against Russia on Tuesday as they did against Bosnia in Swansea.

Russia have to beat Wales to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Wales daring to dream

Wales captain Sophie Ingle
Liverpool's Sophie Ingle has won more than 50 caps for Wales, scoring on two occasions

Wales' World Cup dream is still in their own hands, knowing they will qualify automatically if they win their remaining two fixtures.

Captain Sophie Ingle, who has been an integral part of a defence which is yet to concede a goal in qualifying, said the togetherness of the team has been crucial to their recent success.

"We are a small little family and we love meeting up together," said Ingle. "We are believing and we want to get there.

"We have to be realistic with who we are playing and we have to get the game plan right but it's down to us.

"If we believe then we can get there, and I think this group of players have started to believe."

Fishlock delighted to be made MBE

Wales's record cap holder Jess Fishlock, who was named an MBE on the Queen's Birthday Honours list, echoed Ingle's sentiments.

"I feel quietly confident," said Fishlock. "I have so much belief in this group of players.

"It's hard to sum up how important this game is on Tuesday, especially with England having beaten them.

"If we can get a result against Russia, it's going to be exceptional."

Around the grounds

Liberty Stadium
2,645 fans watched Wales face Bosnia at the Liberty Stadium, more than double the capacity the Newport Stadium can hold

Unlike against Bosnia, which was played at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium, Wales face Russia in front of a sell-out crowd in Newport.

Despite concerns over the quality of the playing surface, Ludlow said she was sure it would be fine considering some of the "horrendous pitches over the years".

Should they beat Russia, the winner of Group One will be decided when Phil Neville's England travel to Wales on 31 August.

The Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford said they will "pounce" the venue for that all-important match on England.

Wales' only other home match in this World Cup qualifying campaign, a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan, was played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

