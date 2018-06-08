Scotland Women: Lisa Evans expects tough World Cup qualifier in Poland

Lisa Evans (left) helps Erin Cuthbert celebrate her second goal against Belarus

Women's World Cup qualifier: Poland v Scotland Venue: Kielce City Stadium, Kielce Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website; Commentary on Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland Women's midfielder Lisa Evans expects another bruising encounter with Poland on Tuesday as they aim to keep their World Cup hopes on track.

Thursday's 2-1 win over Belarus moved the Scots to within three points of group leaders Switzerland.

Shelley Kerr's side had to wait until the 79th minute to subdue the Poles in Paisley in March, before winning 3-0.

"They gave us a really tough game and we're expecting more of the same," Evans, 26, told BBC Scotland.

"I think they'll be quite pleased with their performance over here, although they were beaten 3-0, and there'll be more of the same - very aggressive, strong, good individual players that we need to look out for."

Despite having to settle for a 2-1 victory against Belarus, the Arsenal player believes the numerous opportunities Scotland created bodes well for Tuesday's task in Kielce.

"We created so many chances and hit the woodwork so many times, so there are definitely positives to take into the Poland game," Evans said.

"Belarus made it hard, they had five defenders behind the ball and their goalie had an absolutely great game.

"We need to look at ourselves in the wide areas, get better crosses into the box, better delivery for the strikers and really make the most of our goal-scoring opportunities."

'I can't wait to go home to my mum'

A home game against Switzerland on 30 August looms large as a pivotal fixture for the Scots' hopes of reaching a second successive major finals, after reaching the 2017 Euros in the Netherlands.

But Evans insists the squad are not looking too far ahead.

"We just need to keep going and keep taking each game as it comes," said the former Bayern Munich player.

"We've not even looked at Poland yet so now it's straight on to that game with our full concentration. and we're not getting ahead of ourselves.

"Obviously we've got the big one against Switzerland, but we need to do the job in Poland first and get as many points on the way, so that's the main thing.

"We've got some time at home now which is really good just to get rested, the head cleared and we're heading back in Saturday and then heading to Poland so it's training, resting, recovery, eating, sleeping.

"I can't wait to go home to my mum."