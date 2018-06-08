Paul Gallagher: Preston North End midfielder signs new one-year contract

Paul Gallagher
Paul Gallagher scored two goals in 34 appearances for Preston last season

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.

He has played over 200 games for The Lilywhites in an association that goes back almost five years.

The 33-year-old first joined on a season-long loan from Leicester City in October 2013, before signing a deal at Deepdale in June 2015.

"I've really enjoyed myself here and I've seen this project really take off," he told the club website.

"We were in League One when I came and every year we have got better and always finished higher in the league.

"When you look around the squad it's a young squad and I enjoy the responsibility of being a role model for them and someone they look up to.

"I believe I can still play at this level no problem, I really enjoyed myself last season and when you are looking around at the young players and watching them grow it makes your job a lot easier."

