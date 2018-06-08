Frank Nouble: Colchester United sign Newport County striker

Media playback is not supported on this device

FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Walsall highlights

Colchester United have signed out-of-contract Newport County striker Frank Nouble on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for West Ham in 2009 and has since played for a further 13 clubs.

He enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals in 52 games for League Two Newport, who tried to keep the former Ipswich man.

"I'm looking forward to joining a team that tries to play a different style to my previous one," Nouble said.

He told BBC Essex: "I scored 10 goals in the team I was in last year playing out wide, [so] if I'm playing down the middle hopefully I can double that, or get close to it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired